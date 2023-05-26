Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,201,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,319,000 after purchasing an additional 492,354 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 49,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,651,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,920,000 after buying an additional 964,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.66. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.81.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.65 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.00% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $300,358.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,511 shares in the company, valued at $171,508.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $219,100.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $300,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,511 shares in the company, valued at $171,508.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,619 shares of company stock worth $477,409 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

See Also

