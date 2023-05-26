Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,041.67.
TPRKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,100 ($13.68) to GBX 1,200 ($14.93) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt downgraded Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 820 ($10.20) to GBX 850 ($10.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 890 ($11.07) to GBX 1,000 ($12.44) in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
Travis Perkins Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $15.79.
Travis Perkins Increases Dividend
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
