Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,041.67.

TPRKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,100 ($13.68) to GBX 1,200 ($14.93) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt downgraded Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 820 ($10.20) to GBX 850 ($10.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 890 ($11.07) to GBX 1,000 ($12.44) in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $15.79.

Travis Perkins Increases Dividend

About Travis Perkins

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.3013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.65%.

(Get Rating)

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.