TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.42 and last traded at $27.42. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 17.30% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (JANZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

