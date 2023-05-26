TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Trading 0.6% Higher

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.92 and last traded at $23.92. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75.

Institutional Trading of TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (MAYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

