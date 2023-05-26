Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 80.35 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 82.40 ($1.02). 251,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,436,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.70 ($1.03).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Trustpilot Group from GBX 180 ($2.24) to GBX 160 ($1.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 150 ($1.87) to GBX 140 ($1.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 96.28. The firm has a market cap of £344.18 million, a PE ratio of -2,746.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In other Trustpilot Group news, insider Joe Hurd acquired 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £5,082.88 ($6,321.99). 13.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

