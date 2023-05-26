UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,409 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Premier worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Premier by 260.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 24,881 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth about $98,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 22.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.28. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

