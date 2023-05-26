UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in UDR were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth approximately $123,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UDR by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 6,650.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,621,000 after acquiring an additional 865,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of UDR by 32.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,264,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,178,000 after acquiring an additional 806,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 130.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $50.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 560.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.16.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

