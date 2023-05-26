UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.34, but opened at $14.60. UiPath shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 11,519,273 shares trading hands.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PATH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.87.
In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,624,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,281,837.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,529,720. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.69.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
