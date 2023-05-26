UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.34, but opened at $14.60. UiPath shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 11,519,273 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PATH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,624,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,281,837.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,529,720. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

UiPath Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in UiPath during the first quarter worth $36,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.69.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

