United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $421.08.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
United Rentals Price Performance
URI opened at $341.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $362.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.50. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $481.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81.
United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current year.
United Rentals Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.
