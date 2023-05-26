Univar Solutions Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Univar Solutions in a report issued on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Univar Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Univar Solutions’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

UNVR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE UNVR opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,284,000 after buying an additional 2,092,395 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,814,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,695,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,228,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,514,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

