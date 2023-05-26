Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $30.18 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,413. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 663.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 3,168.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.