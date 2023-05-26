V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $20.00. The stock traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 1356174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.
Insider Transactions at V.F.
In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of V.F.
V.F. Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44.
V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.
V.F. Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.11%.
V.F. Company Profile
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
