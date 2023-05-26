V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $20.00. The stock traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 1356174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

V.F. Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 878.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.11%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

