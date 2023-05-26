VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN) Shares Down 1.4%

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50. 2,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 309% from the average session volume of 669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22. The company has a market cap of $14.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF

The VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (GLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index that selects China growth companies. GLCN was launched on Oct 13, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

