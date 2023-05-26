VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $577,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,000.

Shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.32. VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $37.82.

The VanEck Long\u002FFlatTrend ETF (LFEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that uses technical signals to determine an allocation between the S&P 500 and US Treasury bills. The fund may use ETFs for equity exposure. LFEQ was launched on Oct 4, 2017 and is managed by VanEck.

