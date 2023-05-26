Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$100.79 and last traded at C$100.58. 285,638 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 167,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$99.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$98.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$96.31.

