Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) Insider Paul McGreevy Buys 50,726 Shares

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Rating) insider Paul McGreevy bought 50,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £20,290.40 ($25,236.82).
Venture Life Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON VLG opened at GBX 39.50 ($0.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.76. Venture Life Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 23 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 49 ($0.61). The stock has a market cap of £49.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,075.00, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.20.
Venture Life Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Venture Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.