Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) Insider Paul McGreevy Buys 50,726 Shares

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Rating) insider Paul McGreevy bought 50,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £20,290.40 ($25,236.82).

Shares of LON VLG opened at GBX 39.50 ($0.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.76. Venture Life Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 23 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 49 ($0.61). The stock has a market cap of £49.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,075.00, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.20.

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

