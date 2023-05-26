VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRMEW) Stock Price Up 27.2%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRMEW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 27.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 3,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 5,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

VerifyMe Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.