Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,878,000 after buying an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSK. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $218.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

