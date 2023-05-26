Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.82.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,024,488. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $85,316,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,664 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $2,137,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,914 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $2,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $34.82 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $52.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.66. The firm has a market cap of $146.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

