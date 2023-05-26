Victoria’s Secret & Co. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 141.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

