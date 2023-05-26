Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $11,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 19.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,795,000 after purchasing an additional 423,260 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at $412,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $21.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.04. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 141.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.