Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Trading Up 1.9%

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.54. 532,507 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 141,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $986,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $869,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

