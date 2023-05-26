Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $20.25 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14,148 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 25,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 37,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $115.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average of $97.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 273.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

