Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives $8.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WVE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $369.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.90. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51.

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,038.84% and a negative net margin of 1,021.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 7,622,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,516,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 43,423 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 760,071 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 1,171,432 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, optimization, and production of novel stereopure oligonucleotides. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

