WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) Shares Up 3.7%

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.38. 17,808 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 118,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

WaveDancer Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.

Get WaveDancer alerts:

Institutional Trading of WaveDancer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in WaveDancer during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in WaveDancer during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WaveDancer during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

WaveDancer Company Profile

WaveDancer, Inc provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WaveDancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaveDancer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.