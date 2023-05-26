Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stake Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,117 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Webster Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,579,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

