Wedbush Weighs in on AVROBIO, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVRO)

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for AVROBIO in a report issued on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for AVROBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AVROBIO’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of AVRO opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.59. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Bailard Inc. increased its position in AVROBIO by 76.4% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 4,541,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 931.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

