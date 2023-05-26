Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for IBEX (IBEX)

IBEX (NASDAQ: IBEX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/19/2023 – IBEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $24.00.

5/18/2023 – IBEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $27.00.

5/18/2023 – IBEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $28.00.

5/18/2023 – IBEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $23.00.

Shares of IBEX opened at $20.41 on Friday. IBEX Limited has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in IBEX by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in IBEX during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in IBEX during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in IBEX by 210.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

