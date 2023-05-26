WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the April 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WesBanco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSBCP opened at $21.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $28.60.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Trading of WesBanco

WesBanco Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WesBanco stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WSBCP Get Rating ) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

