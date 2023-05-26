Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HYI opened at $11.22 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
