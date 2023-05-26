Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,600 shares, an increase of 305.2% from the April 30th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.6 days.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

WBND stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Total Return ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 709.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

