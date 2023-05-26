Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 381,615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $12,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,702,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $348,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297,603 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 4,081.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,725,982 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,705 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,780,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,289,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 928,721 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Western Digital

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.