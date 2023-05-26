Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the April 30th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Trading Up 4.0 %

WSTRF stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 million, a P/E ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 8.18%.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium mining company. It engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

