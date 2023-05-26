Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW) Shares Up 4.9%

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WESTW – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.78. 1,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 47,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Westrock Coffee Stock Up 4.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WESTW. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC roasts, produces, and distributes coffee. It offers coffee and tea; coffee accessories, such as creamer and sugar; and brewing equipment and dispensers. It also offers coffee containers, various blends, ceramic and travel mugs, burlap totes, T-shirts, elephant hoodies, and retro box hoodies.

