Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Up 1,880.0% in May

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 1,880.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WHLR opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.61. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

