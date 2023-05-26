Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,211 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 13,823.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $1,497,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after buying an additional 146,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after acquiring an additional 134,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.3 %

WHR stock opened at $132.29 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $186.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.95.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

