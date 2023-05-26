Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Update

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTBDY has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,530 ($43.91) to GBX 3,780 ($47.01) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,750 ($46.64) to GBX 4,000 ($49.75) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($52.24) to GBX 4,300 ($53.48) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Whitbread Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Whitbread has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93.

Whitbread Increases Dividend

Whitbread Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1549 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

