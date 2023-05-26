William Blair Comments on BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BJ. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

Shares of BJ opened at $62.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.57. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $55.07 and a 12 month high of $80.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.