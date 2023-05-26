William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Short Interest Down 48.9% in May

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the April 30th total of 127,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kenneth John Stephon acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,875 shares in the company, valued at $361,785. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 7,645 shares of company stock worth $79,943 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On William Penn Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMPN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorporation Price Performance

William Penn Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Shares of WMPN opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $124.90 million, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

William Penn Bank is a bank that offers banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. They offer a variety of products like remote deposit, ACH, positive pay, and more to help businesses.

