Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the April 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WLFC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,295 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $54,610.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,994.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,026 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $47,154.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 98,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,882 shares of company stock valued at $127,069. Company insiders own 54.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.

