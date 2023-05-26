Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the April 30th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 276,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,000.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFCM opened at $21.77 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $26.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

About Wintrust Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

