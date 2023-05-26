WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,200 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the April 30th total of 179,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on WiSA Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WiSA Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISA. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in WiSA Technologies by 2,857.1% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,070,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WiSA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WiSA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of WiSA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

WiSA Technologies Trading Up 13.3 %

WISA opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. WiSA Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $87.31.

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. WiSA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 343.27% and a negative net margin of 402.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WiSA Technologies will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

