WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.67 and last traded at $87.93. 1,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.71.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $378.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.48.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the second quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the second quarter valued at $54,000.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US value stocks from developed markets. AIVL was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

