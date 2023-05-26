Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,100 shares, an increase of 415.9% from the April 30th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 179.0 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Down 3.2 %

WOLTF opened at $112.25 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $133.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.25 and a 200-day moving average of $113.44.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

