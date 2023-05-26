Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,100 shares, an increase of 415.9% from the April 30th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 179.0 days.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Down 3.2 %
WOLTF opened at $112.25 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $133.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.25 and a 200-day moving average of $113.44.
