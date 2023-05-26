Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Down 1.7 %
OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $113.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.93. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $87.92 and a 52 week high of $135.35.
About Wolters Kluwer
