Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $113.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.93. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $87.92 and a 52 week high of $135.35.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk, and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

