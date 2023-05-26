Woodside Energy Group (LON:WDS) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,812 ($22.54) and last traded at GBX 1,829 ($22.75). 58,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 117,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,871 ($23.27).

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 536.36 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,804.97.

Woodside Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,334.31%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.