Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Update

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Investec raised shares of Woolworths to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Woolworths Price Performance
Woolworths stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Woolworths has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91.
Woolworths Cuts Dividend
Woolworths Company Profile
Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury.
