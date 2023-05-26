Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Update

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Investec raised shares of Woolworths to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Woolworths Price Performance

Woolworths stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Woolworths has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91.

Woolworths Cuts Dividend

Woolworths Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0603 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury.

