Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 2,216.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Worldline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Worldline alerts:

Worldline Price Performance

Shares of WRDLY opened at $21.12 on Friday. Worldline has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA is engaged in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.