Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC) Short Interest Down 64.3% in May

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worldwide Webb Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWAC. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 6,921.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 961,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after buying an additional 948,200 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 161.3% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,131,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,713,000 after buying an additional 698,598 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,382,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,140,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWAC opened at $10.29 on Friday. Worldwide Webb Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Company Profile

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

