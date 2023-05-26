WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the April 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:WXXWY opened at $10.80 on Friday. WuXi Biologics has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

Wuxi Biologics (Cayman), Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the discovery, development and manufacture of biologics services. Its services include testing; clinical drug substance cGMP manufacture; commercial drug substance cGMP manufacture; drug product cGMP fill and finish; antibody drug conjugates; regulatory affairs; and technologies and platforms.

